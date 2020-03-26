|
Johnnie Faye Levandowski of Mountain Top, PA, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020.
She was born on October 1, 1937, in Centre, Cherokee County, AL, to the late Bert Brashier and Minnie Shearl Brashier of Centre, AL.
She was a 1955 graduate of Hokes Bluff High School, Hokes Bluff, AL.
Johnnie was preceded in death by her best friend and loving husband, Paul L. Levandowski (January 2013); her only son, Stanley D. McCoy (September 2012); her daughter, Pamela D. Zeigler (November 2018); her parents; and by 11 brothers and sisters.
Johnnie is survived by her daughters, Cynthia F. Stevenson of Crofton, MD, Caroline M. Middleton of White Haven, PA; her daughter-in-law, Patricia McCoy of Dunmore, PA; and her brother and sister-in-law, Sammy and Becky Scott of Centre, AL.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jamie L. Chambers of Havre, MT, Charles JE. Middleton of Mountain Top, PA, Kylie F. Stevenson of Crofton, MD, Meghan A. Middleton of West Hazleton, PA, Lexa A. Stevenson of Crofton, MD, Michael C. Middleton of Mountain Top, PA, Logan A. McCoy of Dunmore, PA, James Luminella of Mountain Top, PA, and Austyn A. Attardo of White Haven, PA; as well as five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews and their children.
Johnnie worked as an office manager for her husband, Paul, who was a financial advisor for Ameriprise Financial Services.
Johnnie loved her dog, Ben, and to travel, fish, read, learn new things, cook and bake, country music and she loved to watch Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.
Johnnie and her family would like to give a special thank you to her longtime physician, Marnetta Bradford; Dr. James Brady and his staff; and to all the doctors and nurses at Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center, Philadelphia, PA, for their excellent and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, Johnnie would like donations to be made to Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center for the continued research of cancer and to help other cancer patients. Donations can be made here: https://tinyurl.com/Penn-Giving
Due to the recent COVID-19 epidemic, there will be no open-to-the-public viewing. Friends are welcome to attend the funeral services at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at St. Mary's Cemetery (Hanover Township), Wilkes-Barre, PA.
Arrangements are by the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 26, 2020