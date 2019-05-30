|
|
Celebration of life service for Mrs. Johnnie L. Cox, age 82, of Gadsden, AL, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Prestige Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Rodney Gilmore officiating. Interment will follow at Crestwood Cemetery.
Those who remain to cherish her precious memories are her loving children: two sons, Alfonso Cox (Valerie) of Houston, TX, and Elvis Cox of Gadsden; and four daughters, Debra Hall (Eric) of Anniston, Stephanie Cox-Moore (Bruce), Felicia Cox Garrett and Keitha Cox-Byers (Tolando), all of Gadsden. She also leaves five sisters; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
Public viewing will be held from noon to 6 p.m. today at the funeral home. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service.
Professional service entrusted to Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory, 2412 Sansom Ave., Gadsden, AL 35904.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 30, 2019