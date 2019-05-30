Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 438-5506
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnnie Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnnie L. Cox


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Johnnie L. Cox Obituary
Celebration of life service for Mrs. Johnnie L. Cox, age 82, of Gadsden, AL, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Prestige Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Rodney Gilmore officiating. Interment will follow at Crestwood Cemetery.
Those who remain to cherish her precious memories are her loving children: two sons, Alfonso Cox (Valerie) of Houston, TX, and Elvis Cox of Gadsden; and four daughters, Debra Hall (Eric) of Anniston, Stephanie Cox-Moore (Bruce), Felicia Cox Garrett and Keitha Cox-Byers (Tolando), all of Gadsden. She also leaves five sisters; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
Public viewing will be held from noon to 6 p.m. today at the funeral home. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service.
Professional service entrusted to Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory, 2412 Sansom Ave., Gadsden, AL 35904. 256-438-5506
Prestige Memorial, "Where the name is synonymous with service."
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now