Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Johnnie Modeana Hood Thacker, who passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Rev. Larry Garrard will be officiating. Morgan Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Johnnie was born on February 27, 1927, in a place so small, it was simply called "The Forks of the Creek" on Sand Mountain in DeKalb County, Alabama. She was the oldest of 10 children. Her parents were the late Hugh Waston Hood and Vinnie Esther Hood.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Austin R. Thacker; her siblings, Max, Wanda, Buck, Helen and Gail; and grandson-in-law, Mitch Drew.
She is survived by her children, Cynthia (Ronnie) Dinkins and Timothy Vann Thacker; grandchildren, Leah (Andy) Fitzgerald and their sons, Edward and Austin, Jacob (Geraldine) Dinkins and their son, Gus; four brothers, their spouses and extended families, Sam (Lou) Hood, Ramon (Charlene) Hood, Joe Bill (Janet) Hood and Randy (Cheryl) Hood; in-laws, Margie, Millie, Faye and Harold; dozens of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Our mother was the hardest working woman in America going, picking cotton and going to work at age 17 during WWII in the Gadsden Goodyear Plant, where she continued to work for over 42 years. Upon her retirement, she started her own baking business and operated it for over 20 years. Mom, MoMo, Meme, Big Sis, John, Jonnie Mo, Cookie Lady, Miss Johnnie and Aunt Johnnie were her monikers. However, fine Christian lady is her greatest legacy. She was a faithful member and servant at Cherry Street Baptist Church for 75 years. She had a kind heart, a beautiful lady inside and out with country smarts, Goodyear toughness and the matriarch of our family. She is now at peace in Heaven.
A heartfelt thanks to our Amedisys Hospice team; nurses, Jay, Mike and Ashley; CNA, Tish; social worker, Kelly; Chaplain, Brother Bob; and countless others. Thanks also to her beloved caregivers who became part of the family: Jeanine Alldredge, Kandis Walmsley and Diana Sullivan.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lottie Moon International Mission Offering at Cherry Street Baptist Church (Attalla, AL), Locust Fork Baptist Church (Locust Fork, AL) or any Baptist church of your choice.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 19, 2019