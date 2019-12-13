|
Celebration of life services for Mr. Johnny Belyeu, 75, of Gadsden, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home with J.L. Knight officiating the service. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Mr. Belyeu passed away on December 12, 2019, at Riverview Hospital of Gadsden surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his father, Irby Lamar Belyeu; his mother, Mary Nell Williams; and his brother, Jimmie Lee Williams.
Left to cherish his memories are his sons, Johnathan Belyeu (Leah), Johnny L. Belyeu Jr. (Lora), Terry Belyeu (Monica), Jason Belyeu and Kevin Belyeu; his stepdaughter, Melissa Parker; his brothers, Rany Belyeu (Wanda), Gary Belyeu (Libby), Michale Williams (Odessa), Jerry Williams (Karen); his sister, Shelia Toole; his seven grandchildren; and his three great-grandchildren.
Mr. Belyeu was a policeman for the city of Gadsden. He retired after 22 years of service to the force. Even after retirement, he was still proud to Protect and Serve.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Encompass Home Health, Jennifer Clay and Elizabeth Goll. They would also like to thank Dr. Lowe and his staff, Dr. Hakim and CCU nurses of Riverview Hospital, Dodi Rains, Hannah Blackwood, Heather Daughtery and Elisia Tolentino.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent to .
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 13, 2019