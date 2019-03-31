|
|
Memorial visitation will be held Monday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Johnny Brice Thornton, 72, Gadsden, who passed from this life on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Johnny served in Vietnam. He loved his family and his dogs. He was a gentle, soft spoken man with a loving heart. He was dearly loved and will be missed. He was preceded in death by wife, Elaine Thornton; and sister, Betty Wain.
He is survived by daughter, Nikki Daniels; granddaughter, Kristen Alexander; great-granddaughter, Kallie Warren; sisters, Charlene Elle En and Lillian Hendrix; brother-in-law, Donald Wain; stepson, Derrick Bowling (Kristy); and nephews, Mike and Steve Wain.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 31, 2019