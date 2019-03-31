Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Thornton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny Brice Thornton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Johnny Brice Thornton Obituary
Memorial visitation will be held Monday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Johnny Brice Thornton, 72, Gadsden, who passed from this life on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Johnny served in Vietnam. He loved his family and his dogs. He was a gentle, soft spoken man with a loving heart. He was dearly loved and will be missed. He was preceded in death by wife, Elaine Thornton; and sister, Betty Wain.
He is survived by daughter, Nikki Daniels; granddaughter, Kristen Alexander; great-granddaughter, Kallie Warren; sisters, Charlene Elle En and Lillian Hendrix; brother-in-law, Donald Wain; stepson, Derrick Bowling (Kristy); and nephews, Mike and Steve Wain.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now