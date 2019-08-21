Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Section Holiness Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Section Holiness Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Bowen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny Clyde Bowen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnny Clyde Bowen Obituary
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Section Holiness Church for Johnny Clyde Bowen, 84, of Gadsden, who passed away on Monday, August 19. Rev. Randall Hastings will officiate. Burial will follow at Beulah Cemetery, Fyffe, AL. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Mr. Bowen was born in Fyffe, AL. He lived most of his life in Gadsden. He was a member of Section Holiness Church, and was retired from the City of Gadsden after 40 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Will and Lizzie Bowen; brothers, Thomas and Homer; sisters, Wilma and Frances.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Pat Bowen; sons, Brandon (Ginger) Bowen and Greg Bowen; grandchildren, Leslie, Grant and Amelia; sister, Wanda Parris; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, Carla Goodnight, Nikki Humphrey and Reva Humphrey.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service Thursday.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now