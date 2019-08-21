|
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Section Holiness Church for Johnny Clyde Bowen, 84, of Gadsden, who passed away on Monday, August 19. Rev. Randall Hastings will officiate. Burial will follow at Beulah Cemetery, Fyffe, AL. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Mr. Bowen was born in Fyffe, AL. He lived most of his life in Gadsden. He was a member of Section Holiness Church, and was retired from the City of Gadsden after 40 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Will and Lizzie Bowen; brothers, Thomas and Homer; sisters, Wilma and Frances.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Pat Bowen; sons, Brandon (Ginger) Bowen and Greg Bowen; grandchildren, Leslie, Grant and Amelia; sister, Wanda Parris; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, Carla Goodnight, Nikki Humphrey and Reva Humphrey.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service Thursday.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 21, 2019