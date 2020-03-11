|
Johnny Conner Powell, 93, of Southside, Alabama, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. Johnny was born February 27, 1927, in Floyd County, Georgia, and was a lifelong resident of Etowah County.
A servant of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Johnny served as minister of music in numerous Baptist churches throughout the county. His heart of service continued to his employer, Republic Steel, for 39 years in the electrical department. He was the founder and owner of John's Men's Wear in Rainbow City for 35 years, where he showed love to his loyal customers. He was a dedicated member of the Masonic Lodge for 72 years. A loyal member of Southside Baptist Church for over 58 years, he continued to serve by providing recorded music to homebound members.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Lillis Ann Wood Powell; father, Caleb Powell; mother, Lula Powell; brothers, Floyd, Jessie and Marvin Powell; sisters, Mary Tillison and Sue Templeton.
Survivors include his son, David Powell and wife, Patricia; daughter, Luann Reeves and husband, Gene; grandchildren, Jamie (Slade) Kilgo, Emily (Casey) Roberson, Wesley (Courtney) Quarles, Wiley (Lauren) Quarles and Hannah Quarles; step-grandchildren, Jenny Reeves and Christopher Reeves; 11 great-grandchildren; and special friend, Mary Pruett.
Pallbearers will be Slade Kilgo, Wesley Quarles, Wiley Quarles, Casey Roberson, Andrew Moore and Austin Brown. Honorary Pallbearers are members of the Sunday School Class at Southside Baptist Church.
A special thanks to Dr. Akisanya and Jennifer Patterson and the staff of 1st Care Medical Clinic and Southern Care Hospice. A special thanks to the 8th Floor Nursing Staff at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. We believe that no one person was placed in our Dad's final days by accident; God chose each and every one of you for a reason. You will never know what it has meant to us.
Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel, with burial to follow at Crestwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the hour of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Services are under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral Home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Powell family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 11, 2020