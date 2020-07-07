Funeral service for Mr. Johnny Franklin Chambers, 57, of Glencoe, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Rev. Michael Knight officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mr. Chambers passed away on July 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alta Brothers and Edward Chambers.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Melissa Chambers; children, Madelyn Chambers, Benjamin Blow, Chyanna Chambers, John Chambers, Micah Fuller and Denah Wright; grandchild, Orion Steele; brother, Tommy Chambers; sister, Peggy Estes; nieces and nephews, Kristie Smith, LaBreeska Green, Karol Rae Knight; close friends, Hank Wells, Johnson's co-workers, City of Glencoe, Martin's co-workers, and Red Lobster co-workers.
Johnny was a retired Glencoe Police Chief, past Glencoe City Council, Johnson's security, Martin's security, and Red Lobster security. He loved the beach, animals, and spending time in the kitchen making pecan pies. If you knew Johnny, you know he loved being with his family. He never met a stranger. Just about everyone has a Johnny story. He was always a selfless man; he would proudly give the shirt off his back and not want any recognition.
Pallbearers are Hank Wells, Ethan Benefield, Alan Barnett, Josh Page, John Ramsey and Fred Lasseter.
Special thanks to MICU at Gadsden Regional Medical Center and the City of Glencoe.
II Timothy 4:7 – I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"