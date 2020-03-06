|
Mr. Johnny Gregory Sitz, 60, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Circle of Life Church in Hokes Bluff. Rev. Bubba Leatherwood will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Sitz is survived by his wife, Bertha Stiles Sitz; and his family.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 12:30 until 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at the church, prior to the services.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 6, 2020