Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Circle of Life Church
Hokes Bluff, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Circle of Life Church
Hokes Bluff, AL
View Map

Johnny Gregory Sitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnny Gregory Sitz Obituary
Mr. Johnny Gregory Sitz, 60, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Circle of Life Church in Hokes Bluff. Rev. Bubba Leatherwood will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Sitz is survived by his wife, Bertha Stiles Sitz; and his family.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 12:30 until 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at the church, prior to the services.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -