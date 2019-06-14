|
Celebration of life service for Mr. Johnny H. Flenoir, age 70, of Gadsden, Alabama, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church, with Pastor Elijah Fowler officiating. Interment will follow at Lincoln Hill Cemetery.
A musical tribute and Family hour will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church.
Johnny leaves a host of family and many dear friends.
Professional service entrusted to Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory, 2412 Sansom Ave., Gadsden, AL 35904. (256) 438-5506.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 14, 2019