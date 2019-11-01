|
Johnny L. Williams, 71, Gadsden, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories his goddaughter, Precious Meadows; his siblings, Ira (Sherry) Williams II, Huntsville, AL, Johnny Lee Williams, Angela (Jerry) Pearson, Carnell Williams, Ricky Williams, Emma Sue Williams, all of Gadsden, AL, Pamela Williams, Milwaukee, WI, Levell (Lulu) Williams, Birmingham, AL, Earnestine (Daryl) Carlisle, Atlanta, GA; special sister-in-law, Mae Guilford; special friends, Kelvin Brown, Lynn Crawford; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Mount Olive Baptist Church; Rev. Louis Leonard, Pastor and Eulogist. Interment will follow at New Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Ball Play, Alabama.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 1, 2019