Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Saturday, May 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
3:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Dees
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny Leonard Dees

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnny Leonard Dees Obituary
Johnny Leonard Dees passed away May 21, 2020, after a non-COVID-related extended illness.
Johnny was raised in the Collinsville area and attended Collinsville H.S. He was retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber and for many years operated Johnny Dees Tours charter bus service. He and Linda traveled most of North America on those tours. He attended MeadowBrook Baptist Church. Johnny was a loving husband, father and grandfather, an avid Alabama football fan, and will be missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Linda Ann Dees; sons, Blake Dees, Chuck (Melissa) Dees; stepchildren, Karen Osborne Rasberry, Kathy Carr, Mark Osborne; grandchildren, Cory (Rheann) Dees, Kelsey (Jamie) White, Kara Rasberry Brooks, Matthew Rasberry; and great-grandchildren, Marrin Beth Brooks, Brodie Dees and Ryker Dees.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. May 23 at Collier-Butler Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Brother Randy Gunter and Mike Niemi attending. Honorary pallbearers will be his breakfast buddies at Jack's on Rainbow Drive.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to MeadowBrook Baptist Church building fund.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -