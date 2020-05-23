|
Johnny Leonard Dees passed away May 21, 2020, after a non-COVID-related extended illness.
Johnny was raised in the Collinsville area and attended Collinsville H.S. He was retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber and for many years operated Johnny Dees Tours charter bus service. He and Linda traveled most of North America on those tours. He attended MeadowBrook Baptist Church. Johnny was a loving husband, father and grandfather, an avid Alabama football fan, and will be missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Linda Ann Dees; sons, Blake Dees, Chuck (Melissa) Dees; stepchildren, Karen Osborne Rasberry, Kathy Carr, Mark Osborne; grandchildren, Cory (Rheann) Dees, Kelsey (Jamie) White, Kara Rasberry Brooks, Matthew Rasberry; and great-grandchildren, Marrin Beth Brooks, Brodie Dees and Ryker Dees.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. May 23 at Collier-Butler Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Brother Randy Gunter and Mike Niemi attending. Honorary pallbearers will be his breakfast buddies at Jack's on Rainbow Drive.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to MeadowBrook Baptist Church building fund.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 23, 2020