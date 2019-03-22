|
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Liberty United Methodist Church, Alfords Bend Road, for Johnny Lewis Pearson, age 79, of Hokes Bluff, who passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. The Rev. Tony Holland will officiate. Burial will follow at Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Johnny graduated from Hokes Bluff High School in 1958. He was a faithful member of Liberty United Methodist Church. He was employed by Alabama Power Company, at various locations. He retired after 38 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Myrtle Pearson.
He is survived by his wife, Mattye Mullins Pearson; sons, Tim (Candy) Pearson, Marty Pearson and Chris (Rebecca) Pearson; grandchildren, John Michael and Daniel Pearson, Reed and Maggie Watkins, Alison (Aaron) Kiser, Alex and Chase Pearson, Lizzie and Caroline Pearson and Alisha Gilley; great-grands, Zaiden, Emma, Adriel, Ayla and Aiden; sisters, Frances Ward and Edna Pinkston; sisters-in-law, Edna Earle Henson and Shorty (David) Godfrey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be nephews. Honorary Pallbearers will be grandsons and David Godfrey and Robert Freeman.
Special thanks to Shepherd's Cove Hospice - Haley and Teresa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty United Methodist Church Building Fund, Shepherd's Cove Hospice (nonprofit) or .
The family will receive friends Saturday at Liberty Methodist Church from 1 to 3 p.m. Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 22, 2019