Johnny Mack Balcomb
Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Village Chapel for Johnny Mack Balcomb, 83, of Gadsden, who passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. Pastors Tommy Marshall, Don Arnold, and Dan Mattox will officiate. Burial will follow at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery, Reece City.
Johnny was a native of Etowah County and a retired City of Gadsden employee. He was a member of the Revival Tabernacle Church.
Johnny was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Martha Lankford Balcomb; father, Charlie Balcomb; mother and stepfather, Annalou Balcomb Bearden and Alvis Bearden; brothers, Billy and Charles Balcomb; and sister, Mary Balcomb Miller.
Mr. Balcomb is survived by his daughters, Rebecca Balcomb and Elizabeth (Jason) Warden; grandchildren, Cheyene and Noah Templeton, Ethan and Bella Warden, and Austin Scott; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Carson, and RaeLynn; eight nieces and nephews; and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice nurses for providing loving care through this process.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday. Masks are required for attendance.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
10:00 AM
Village Chapel
AUG
13
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Village Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Memories & Condolences
August 11, 2020
He was the best grandad anyone can ask for, always there and willing to help any way he can. He is deeply loved and missed.
Elizabeth Templeton
Grandchild
