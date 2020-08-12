Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Village Chapel for Johnny Mack Balcomb, 83, of Gadsden, who passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. Pastors Tommy Marshall, Don Arnold, and Dan Mattox will officiate. Burial will follow at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery, Reece City.

Johnny was a native of Etowah County and a retired City of Gadsden employee. He was a member of the Revival Tabernacle Church.

Johnny was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Martha Lankford Balcomb; father, Charlie Balcomb; mother and stepfather, Annalou Balcomb Bearden and Alvis Bearden; brothers, Billy and Charles Balcomb; and sister, Mary Balcomb Miller.

Mr. Balcomb is survived by his daughters, Rebecca Balcomb and Elizabeth (Jason) Warden; grandchildren, Cheyene and Noah Templeton, Ethan and Bella Warden, and Austin Scott; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Carson, and RaeLynn; eight nieces and nephews; and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice nurses for providing loving care through this process.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday. Masks are required for attendance.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store