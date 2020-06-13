Johnny Mack King
Johnny Mack King, 78, of Gallant, passed away on June 10, 2020, at his home.
Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 at First Baptist Church Gallant on Monday, June 15, 2020 (his birthday). A memorial service will follow at 11. There will be no reception afterwards.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Gallant Cemetery Fund (in care of Mowene Brothers, 185 Robinson Road, Gallant, AL 35972).
He is survived by his wife, Nancy King; son, Chris King; daughter, Holly Kinzer; granddaughters, Anna (Edward) Bell and Tateum Kinzer; sister, Laura Firestone; other family, Ronald and Linda Lutes; as well as numerous friends.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church Gallant
JUN
15
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church Gallant
Funeral services provided by
Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
(256) 593-4994
