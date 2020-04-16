|
|
Johnny Rodney Padgett, 79, of Ohatchee, Alabama, passed away April 14, 2020. Graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Bethel Cemetery in Ohatchee with Rev. Andy Brown and Ellis McDill officiating.
Johnny was a longtime active member and deacon of Brannon Springs Baptist Church. He started in the logging business in 1965 and continued for his whole life, passing his love of the woods down to his son, son-in-law and grandsons. All who knew him simply say, "He was the best man I've ever known."
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Padgett; sisters, Margaret Waters, Dorothy Garrison, Sally Phillips, Shirley Brooks; brothers, James Padgett, George Padgett; father, John Gaddis Padgett; and mother, Clara Nellie Mathews.
He is survived by his son, John Rodney Padgett Jr.; daughters, Margie (Andy) Brown, Melissa Padgett; grandsons, Cody (Shelby) Brown, Ty Brown (Ashton Conerly); granddaughters, Alyssa Padgett, Natalie Padgett; sister, Grace Powell; brothers, William Padgett, Joe Padgett; great-grandchildren, Wacy Brown, Corbin Brown, Everleigh Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jimmy Padgett, Ty Brown, Cody Brown, Joey Powell, Johnny Staton, Bret Powell, Danny Powell, Anthony Padgett, Thomas Padgett, Wayne Garrison and Brad Padgett.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 16, 2020