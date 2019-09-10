Home

Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Black Creek Baptist Church
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Johnny Walter Blackwell


1930 - 2019
Johnny Walter Blackwell Obituary
Johnny Walter Blackwell, 88, of Black Creek Community, died Monday, September 9, 2019.
He was born October 25, 1930, to Benson and Audrey Blackwell in Tabor Community of Etowah County. He married Faye Whatley Blackwell on October 8, 1965, at Black Creek Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was an electrician and motor inspector at the Steel Plant of Gadsden for 38 years. He was a member of Black Creek Baptist Church and a 50+ Year Mason of the Masonic Lodge. But his greatest accomplishment was being a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Benson and Audrey Blackwell; sister, Joyce (Clifford) Reagan; brother-in-law, Roy Brown.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Faye Blackwell; children, Craig (Vivian) Blackwell, John (Kristi) Blackwell, Mark (Candi) Blackwell and Pam (Ty) Jackson; grandchildren, Craig and Cody Blackwell, Victoria (Carlos) Majano, Casey and Makenzi Blackwell, Serah, Andrew and John-Mark Blackwell, Sky Simpson, Brett, Brady and Bradley Jackson; sisters, Elaine Brown and Glenda (Harold) Bobo; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Craig Blackwell, Cody Blackwell, Casey Blackwell, Brett Jackson, Brady Jackson, Andrew Blackwell, Bradley Jackson, John-Mark Blackwell and Sky Simpson.
Visitation will be from 4:30 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 11 at Black Creek Baptist Church. Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Graveside immediately following service at Black Creek Cemetery.
Family would like to extend a special "Thanks" to Dr. Carpenter, Melissa Leek, Coni Maltbi, Shannon Green and the entire SICU staff; 7th Floor Nursing Care and Respiratory Therapy at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Collier-Butler will be directing. Online condolences and fond memories may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 10, 2019
