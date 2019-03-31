Home

Johnny Wayne Childress


Johnny Wayne Childress, 77, of Gadsden, gained his heavenly wings on Monday, March 25, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Childress; daughters, Lisa (Scott) Fortenberry, Deranda (Steven) Haney, Christi (Greg) Wood, Tanya (Phillip) Roberson and Tiffany (Eric) Tant; sons, William and Glenn Childress; 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Faye (David) Allen, Shelby Dean, Brenda (Danny) Dean and Darlene (Vulcar) Childress; and brothers, Raymond (Polly) Childress, Larry Childress and Edward Childress; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the staff of Alacare Hospice and CCU and 9th floor staff of Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Judge and Gladys Childress; sisters, Jean (Marshall) Wilson, Pat (Glenn) Autwell and Sheila (Bobbi) Daniel.
Mr. Childress had chosen cremation and a private service for family only at a later time.
Etowah Memorial Chapel is directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 31, 2019
