Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557

Johnny Wayne Stephens

Johnny Wayne Stephens Obituary
Johnny Wayne Stephens, 69, of Gadsden, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Stephens was a Veteran of the United States Army and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Frances Stephens; brothers, Donnie Stephens and Harvey Joe Stephens; and sister, Brenda Kay Stephens.
He is survived by his brothers, James (Brenda) Stephens, Randall (Annette) Stephens; sisters, Mary Pruett, Nancy Pierce, Laura McCormick and Shelby Stephens; numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 14, 2020
