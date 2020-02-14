|
Johnny Wayne Stephens, 69, of Gadsden, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Stephens was a Veteran of the United States Army and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Frances Stephens; brothers, Donnie Stephens and Harvey Joe Stephens; and sister, Brenda Kay Stephens.
He is survived by his brothers, James (Brenda) Stephens, Randall (Annette) Stephens; sisters, Mary Pruett, Nancy Pierce, Laura McCormick and Shelby Stephens; numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 14, 2020