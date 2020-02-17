|
|
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at 6 p.m., at Collier-Butler, for Jonas (Bill) W. Watson, Jr., 77, of Hokes Bluff, who passed into Heaven Sunday, Feb. 16.
Rev. Bill Harbison, and Bob Waters, will officiate. Burial will be at Hokes Bluff Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Watson loved the Lord and studying the Bible. He was a man of many interest and talents. He attended East Gadsden Baptist Church and was a member of Bob Waters Sunday School Class. He was a graduate of Emma Sansom High School class of 1961, and he retired from Alabama Power Co. after 38 years of service. He was a big Alabama fan.
Mr. Watson was preceded in death by his parents, Jonas Wilborn and Essie (Fletcher) Watson; sister, Wetona Bachelor.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandra Young Watson; children, Joy (Ray) Faulkner, Joe (Julie) Watson III; grandchildren, Ashley (Scott) Goble, Mandie Kell, Alexandra (Sean) Kirby, Will Watson; great-grandchildren, Lily, Samantha, Grady, Avery; brother, Benny (Mary) Watson; sister and brothers-in-law, Fredda Young, Gerry Glenn, Phyllis (James) Beason, Fred (Pam) Young; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family wants to express their love and gratitude to Pam and Don Thomas for their unselfish service. Special thanks to Cauleen, Brooke, and the other Nurses with Amedisys Hospice Specialist.
Pallbearers will be family. Honorary pallbearers will be the Meter Shop for Alabama Power in Anniston. In lieu of flowers, the family request sdonations to East Gadsden Baptist Church, PO Box 2186 Gadsden, AL, 35903.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences and fond memories may be shared at www.collier-butler.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 17, 2020