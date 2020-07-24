1/1
Jonathan Adam Bishop
A memorial service for Jonathan Adam Bishop, 39, of Gadsden, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home, with visitation from noon until 2 p.m.
Adam is survived by his son, Drake; parents, Fred and Linda Bishop; his brother, Scott (Iris) Bishop and their children, Bella, Lilly and Stephen; grandmother (Maw Maw) Eva Bishop; cousin, Mark (Gina) Bishop and their children, Luke and Audrey; cousin, Joey (Rachelle) Bishop, their daughter, Katelyn Bishop, and her son, Peyton; cousin, Chris (Kristi) Bradford and their children, Nicholas and Olivia; cousin, Kim (Michael) Dalesandro and their children, Madison and Anthony; cousin, Jennifer Bradford; cousin, Michael McCarver; aunt, Sybil (Richard) Bynum; aunt, Phyllis (Don) Bradford; aunt, Anita McCarver; and his fur babies, Attilla and Bama.
Adam was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clinton (Eunetta) McCarver; grandfather, Thomas Bishop; uncle, Gary McCarver; and uncle, Tommy Bishop.
Adam will always be remembered for his wonderful personality. He was so full of life. He could just light up a room with his gorgeous eyes and smile. He was hardworking, devoted, kind, generous, funny, and had so much love to give. He will be greatly missed.
Honorary Pallbearers will be his classmates from Gaston High School; his co-workers; and all other friends. Pallbearers will be his family members. Burial will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Reverend Jerry Ponder will officiate.
The Book of Psalms says that God catches every tear that we cry, puts them in a bottle and actually records them in a book. That lets us know how much our Creator cares about our pain and every tear that we will shed for Adam during our time of grief. What an awesome day that will be when God wipes away all tears from our eyes and there will be no more pain or death.
Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.collier-butler.com.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 24, 2020.
