Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL
View Map
Jonathan Stanley "John" Washburn Obituary
Funeral services for Jonathan "John" Stanley Washburn, 67, of Hokes Bluff, who went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 17, 2019, will be 4 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel. Rev. Billy Boatwright and Rev. Newman Voss will officiate. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of the services.
He was a 1970 graduate of Ashville High School. He was retired from Osborn Bros. Inc., where he worked for 35 years. He served in the U. S. Army. He was a member of Gospel Temple Church. He loved Alabama football and spending time with his loving family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Bobby Washburn and grandparents.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Lynn Cole Washburn; son, Adam (Cindy) Washburn; daughters, Sandy (Scott) O'Dell and Holli (Tim) Griffin; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Myra Hill; brothers, Wesley (Janice) Washburn and Emery Washburn;several nieces and nephews; and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Pallbearers will be nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
In honor of John, please wear Alabama or Auburn attire.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 19, 2019
