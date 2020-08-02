Jonathan Woods Sullivan was born April 17, 1950, and transitioned from this earthly life on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Riverview Regional Medical Center at the age of 70. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Emma Sullivan; wife, Memoria Sullivan; sons, Stephen and Christopher Sullivan; brother, Kenneth Sullivan; sister, Janice Sullivan.
Jonathan graduated Carver High School, class of 1968, where he played the saxophone in the band under the direction of Mr. Harold J. Watson. He received an associate's degree in Computer Technology from Gadsden State Community College. He then moved to Atlanta, where he became CEO at Computer Affiliates. He was able to hire many young people from Gadsden who were seeking employment at that time.
Those left to cherish many memories are his son, Jonathan Woods Sullivan Jr., Gadsden, AL; sister like a second mother who loved him as her own, Dorothy Sullivan Robinson, Gadsden, AL; brothers, William Sullivan, Atlanta, GA, David Sullivan (Tia), New Jersey; special nephew and niece raised like a brother and sister, Robert "Bobbie" Robinson, Angela Robinson Hood (Tommy), both of Gadsden, AL; special grand-niece who loved him dearly, Leanne Young Hobbs (K Cimba), Tuscaloosa, AL; great-grand-nephews who loved and adored him and were amazed at his ability to beat everyone in chess, Marl and Woods Hobbs; a host of many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A special memorial will be held at a later date.
