Joseph "Wayne" Hudson, 72, left this earth for his Heavenly home on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
He was a 1967 graduate of Emma Sansom High School and retired from Goodyear after 32 years.
He served in the U.S. Army.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon Hudson and Jewell Harris Woodson.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary Gray Hudson; son, Blake (Chloe) Hudson; grandsons, Calvin and Camden Hudson; and brother, Allen (Carol) Hudson.
Also left to cherish his memory are special family members, Christal Robertson, Ken and Kathy Williams, Charlie and Wenn Williams; nieces, nephews, cousins; and our precious neighbors who were so helpful to us during Wayne's long hospital stay.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and other staff members of UAB Hospital and Select Specialty Hospital unit at Brookwood, Heather Jones and Cindy McConnell.
Per Wayne's wishes for cremation, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, Wayne would want you to pick up a phone or visit your friends and loved ones and tell them how much you love them.
Collier-Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Services in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 12, 2020