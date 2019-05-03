|
Joseph Bryan Veal Sr., 52, of Rainbow City, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Joe was born in Georgia and lived most of his youth in the Columbus area. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and spending time with his favorite cat, Oscar. Joe was a great husband, father and son, and will be terribly missed. He never got over the loss of his sister Penny, and it is a great comfort knowing that they will be together again.
There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. The Rev. Greg Plimpton will officiate the service. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. before the service.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Hubbard Veal; son, Joseph Bryan Veal Jr.; father, Roger Veal; sister, Vicki Turner (Todd) and niece, Elizabeth Turner.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Alma Sue Thaxton and sister, Penny Veal.
Etowah Memorial Chapel directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 3, 2019