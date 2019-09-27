|
|
Mr. Joseph Clint Dugger, 38, of Ashville, passed away on September 24, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 28 at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
The family will receive friends for visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Private burial will be conducted at Gum Springs Cemetery in Ashville.
Clint was a beloved husband, son, brother and friend. A Veteran of the U.S. Army, he served from 2002 to 2003.
He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory: wife, Jane; father, Robert Dugger; mother, Sondra Nash; brothers, Adam Dugger, Nathan Miller and BJ McCombs; daughters, Aliva June & Collyns; stepdaughters, Ivy, Angel and Emma.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Nathan Miller, Adam Dugger, Jamie McGinnis, Heath Noble, Ryan Dugger and BJ McCombs.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 27, 2019