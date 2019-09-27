Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Dugger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Clint Dugger


1981 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Clint Dugger Obituary
Mr. Joseph Clint Dugger, 38, of Ashville, passed away on September 24, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 28 at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
The family will receive friends for visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Private burial will be conducted at Gum Springs Cemetery in Ashville.
Clint was a beloved husband, son, brother and friend. A Veteran of the U.S. Army, he served from 2002 to 2003.
He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory: wife, Jane; father, Robert Dugger; mother, Sondra Nash; brothers, Adam Dugger, Nathan Miller and BJ McCombs; daughters, Aliva June & Collyns; stepdaughters, Ivy, Angel and Emma.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Nathan Miller, Adam Dugger, Jamie McGinnis, Heath Noble, Ryan Dugger and BJ McCombs.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now