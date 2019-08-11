|
Joseph Michael Troncale, 77, passed away on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
Joe was born in Gadsden and was the son of Joe and Lillie Troncale. He graduated from The University of Alabama with a Bachelor's of Arts degree in history. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years as a Lieutenant Junior Grade. After 30 years, Joe retired from International Paper after a long and successful sales career, where he was well respected by his customers and colleagues. Joe was a founding member of St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church in Cumming, Georgia and faithfully attended Mass. Joe was a charter member of the Delta Theta Chapter of Beta Theta Pi at The University of Alabama and was generous in sharing his talents, serving on the Board of Trustees and currently as a District Chief. He will be remembered for his love of immediate and extended family gatherings, playing games with grandchildren, watching the Atlanta Braves, watching Alabama sports, and attending and listening to opera performances. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Lillie Troncale.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Judy Troncale; sons, David (Sharon) Troncale, Dunwoody, Georgia and John (Jennifer) Troncale, Gadsden; grandchildren, Josh and Mary Grace Troncale; Lilly, Charlie, and Nicholas Troncale; brother, Frank (Mary) Troncale, Branford, Connecticut.
A Mass of Christian burial to honor and celebrate the life of Joseph Michael Troncale will be held at St. Brendan Catholic Church on Monday at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 tonight at McDonald and Son Funeral Home Cumming, Georgia. Graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. (Central Time) at Forrest Cemetery in Gadsden.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to St. Pius X Catholic High School - Attn: Office of Advancement 2674 Johnson Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30345. Care and trust placed in McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, Georgia 30040, 770-886-9899.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 11, 2019