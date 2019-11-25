Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Gadsden Christian Fellowship
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Gadsden Christian Fellowship
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Worley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Neal Worley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Neal Worley Obituary
Memorial service for Mr. Joseph Neal Worley, 55 of Gadsden, will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Gadsden Christian Fellowship. Pastor Johnny Johnson will officiate. The family will receive friends from noon until service time at the church.
Mr. Worley passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Denise; daughters, Amber, April (Jason) and Lindsey (Joseph); grandchildren, Seth, Yasmine, Winterlynn, Layla, Riley and Gavyn; mother, Janice (Ray) Beavers; mom, Molly Worley; sisters, Jill (Roger) White, Jennifer (Dane) Holcomb Christy Beavers Bobo; and brothers, Jason Worley, Michael (Beverly) Beavers, and Gary (Lisa) Beavers.
Mr. Worley loved his Lord and Savior. He was an avid Alabama fan and was the laugh and life of all family events. He brought joy and laughter to all who knew him.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Encompass Hospice for all of the great care, and Gadsden Fire Department Stations 4 and 7.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.alabamacremationservices.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -