Memorial service for Mr. Joseph Neal Worley, 55 of Gadsden, will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Gadsden Christian Fellowship. Pastor Johnny Johnson will officiate. The family will receive friends from noon until service time at the church.
Mr. Worley passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Denise; daughters, Amber, April (Jason) and Lindsey (Joseph); grandchildren, Seth, Yasmine, Winterlynn, Layla, Riley and Gavyn; mother, Janice (Ray) Beavers; mom, Molly Worley; sisters, Jill (Roger) White, Jennifer (Dane) Holcomb Christy Beavers Bobo; and brothers, Jason Worley, Michael (Beverly) Beavers, and Gary (Lisa) Beavers.
Mr. Worley loved his Lord and Savior. He was an avid Alabama fan and was the laugh and life of all family events. He brought joy and laughter to all who knew him.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Encompass Hospice for all of the great care, and Gadsden Fire Department Stations 4 and 7.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 25, 2019