A memorial service will be announced at a later date for Mr. Joseph Rowe, age 92, of Gadsden, who died Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Pastor Dee Dowdy will officiate.
Mr. Rowe was a retired Navy Veteran with over 20 years of service. He later retired from Pratt and Whitney Aircraft. He was active in MANNA both in delivery and as a board member, and was very active in the First United Methodist Church of Rainbow City.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 26, 2019