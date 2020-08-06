Funeral service for Mr. Joseph "Joey" Urso, 74, of Webster's Chapel, will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home. Brother Bruce Jenkins will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Mt. View Cemetery.
Mr. Urso passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Vesta Rose Urso; and his son, Gregory Cliffton Urso.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 40 years, Glenda Urso; children, Angie Weaver (Eric), Kelly Smith (Greg Lyles), Adam Weldon (Tammy); daughter-in-law, Frieda Urso; grandchildren, Zack and Anna Holcombe, Owen Battles, Laina Nelson (Todd), Adam Smith (Chelsea), James Ford (Christy), Isabella Welden, Maliea Cartagena (Rafael); great-grandchildren, Allie Kate Nelson and Skyla Ford; brother, Tommy Urso (Kitty); several nieces and nephews; his fur babies, Dolly, Hank and Ali.
Mr. Urso retired from Goodyear after working there for 30 years. He served on the Calhoun County Water Board for many years. He worked for the Webster's Chapel Volunteer Fire Department for 30 years; he was fireman of the year in 2013 and 2018. He was on the board and the caretaker for Mt. View Cemetery for many years, where he took great pride in maintaining the cemetery. He loved people, he was truly a sweet and kind soul and treated everybody he met with kindness – there are no words to describe him.
He completed his journey here on earth, and will be truly missed by everyone he touched along the way.
Pallbearers will be Junior Maxwell, Ray Johnson, Larry Morris, Darren Strickland, Jerry and Jimmy Thornton, Johnny Hodge and Terry Upton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Webster's Chapel Fire Department.
The family would like to give a special thanks to his dear friends.
