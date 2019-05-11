Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Resources
More Obituaries for Josh Medlock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josh Medlock


1983 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Josh Medlock Obituary
Memorial services will be held at a later date for Josh Medlock, age 35, of Gadsden, who passed away May 9, 2019. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery announcing.
Josh was a 2002 graduate of Glencoe High School.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronell and Melissa Medlock.
He is survived by his children, Dagan and Jameson Medlock; sisters, Samantha (John) Withey and Amanda Golden; brother, John Ramsey; fiancée, Jamie Otwell.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now