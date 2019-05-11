|
Memorial services will be held at a later date for Josh Medlock, age 35, of Gadsden, who passed away May 9, 2019. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery announcing.
Josh was a 2002 graduate of Glencoe High School.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronell and Melissa Medlock.
He is survived by his children, Dagan and Jameson Medlock; sisters, Samantha (John) Withey and Amanda Golden; brother, John Ramsey; fiancée, Jamie Otwell.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 11, 2019