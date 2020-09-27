A service of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church of Hokes Bluff for Mrs. Joy Ann McCullers Smith, 77, of Hokes Bluff, who died Thursday, September 24, 2020, in Cartersville, Georgia, after a long illness. Rev. Eddie Gooch will officiate. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Collier-Butler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Smith was born in Walker County. Her family moved to Gadsden when she was a young child, and she attended Hokes Bluff School. (Golden Eagle Class of 1960). She went to college and then graduated from Jacksonville State University and the University of Alabama. She taught Math at Hokes Bluff High School for more than 37 years. Her subject was Math, but she taught more life skills than numbers. As paths crossed in their lives, many former students told her of realizing that she was a teacher with a heart of love for them.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Smith; her parents, Clifton and Myrtie McCullers; and mother-in-law, Evie (Granny) Smith.

She is survived by her son, Ben Smith; her daughter, Beth Smith Farmer (John); her granddaughters, Alyssa (Chris) Weaver, Rebekah Farmer and Olivia Farmer; two great-granddaughters, Hadlie and Charlie Weaver. She also leaves her sister, Josephine Saint; and her brother and sister-in-law, A.C. and Renee McCullers. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews and countless friends, especially her caregiver, Dennie Farmer Cook.

She and her family were charter members of Brierwood Hills Baptist Church. She was a member of the University of Alabama Fan Club for 60 years. She was also a member of Woman to Woman (Breast Cancer Survivors), Retired Educators of Alabama, the Pilot Club of Gadsden, and she was the Youth Coordinator for the Hokes Bluff High School Anchor Club.

The family requests no flowers. Donations to the Hokes Bluff High School Anchor Club or the First United Methodist Church of Hokes Bluff will be appreciated.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. CDT on Sunday at Collier-Butler and 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Interment will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Nephews will be pallbearers.

