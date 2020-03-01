|
January 24, 1933 – February 13, 2020
Joyce was ushered into the presence of God by angels on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, G.L. Rowan; parents, Jesse and Lillie Mae Butler; brother, John W. Butler II and his wife, Linda Butler; and son-in-law, Kenneth Richey.
She is survived by sister, Nancie (Larry) Clay; brother, Larry (Bonnie) Butler; chosen daughter, Gail Rowan Dabbs and her husband, Bobby; other stepchildren, Eugene (Becky) Rowan, Melissa (Dennis) Oliver and Yvonne Richey; nephew, Wes (Tina) Butler; nieces, Robyn (Jeff) Burnette, Angela Butler, Kellie (Glenn) Smith; seven great-nieces; four great-grandnieces; one great-grandnephew; aunt, Ida Lou Tomz; several cousins in Georgia and Alabama; and one son from a previous marriage, David Reed.
Joyce was born and raised in Attalla. She worked as a medical secretary for the Holy Name of Jesus Hospital in Gadsden, and worked for Drs. Korn and Patel for over 20 years. She loved her community and hometown, and lived within a few blocks of her mother, sister and brothers until her last year of life, which was spent in a nursing home in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Joyce was raised and baptized into the Church of Christ; she was a member of the Attalla Church of Christ. She was what the Bible calls a virtuous woman. Joyce was a kind, loving, forgiving, understanding and unselfish woman. She would often give to others and do without. The day her mother passed away, Joyce told her, "Mama, it has been an honor to be your daughter." So now, her siblings say to her, "It has been an honor to be your sister and brother."
Joyce loved God, her family, and her friends. Joyce liked the little things in life; she enjoyed nature and loved her flowers and birdwatching. She also enjoyed quiet time reading her Bible. She had a sweet tooth and enjoyed a variety of candy and sweets, especially Butterfingers and Dr. Pepper. She was an avid fan of Alabama football, and enjoyed watching all types of crime stories.
Joyce will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 1, 2020