Late in the afternoon on Monday, September 7, 2020, Joyce Blanton Luker stepped into Heaven. For the first time in many years, she walked strong and without pain or assistance.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home with Rev. Dan Woodcock presiding. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Immediate family will attend her graveside at Crestwood Cemetery, where she will join her beloved husband, Bob Luker, and they will be together forever.

Joyce was born April 28, 1935, in Winston County, Alabama. She moved with her family to Glencoe in the 1940s and was a 1953 graduate of Glencoe High School. She attended Gadsden Business College and worked as a bookkeeper until she became a full-time mother. Active in church work, she served faithfully alongside her husband as he pastored McEntyre Baptist Church in St. Clair County and Kyle Avenue Baptist Church for more than 40 years. Although unable to attend services for the past few years, she was a faithful member of Kyle Avenue Baptist Church and longed for the day to join her family and friends in Heaven.

She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Bob Luker; her parents, Ray and Velma Blanton; brother, Hoyt Blanton Sr.; and sister, Kathryn (Kit) Phillips.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Luker Walker; granddaughter, Hannah Grace Walker Swindall (who shared her birthday); grandson-in-law, Nicholas Swindall; precious great-grandson, Robert Jordan Swindall; special son, Allen Ray; sister, Bobbie Hicks; and several nieces and nephews.

The family requests no flowers. Donations may be made in her memory to the Etowah Baptist Association Missions Center, 221 N. 27th St., Gadsden, AL 35901.

Sincere thanks to the many friends and caregivers over the past two years, including Encompass Home Health, Northside Healthcare, and Coosa Valley Health Care. The family is also grateful to the Glencoe Fire and Rescue Department for their patience and care.

