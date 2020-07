Or Copy this URL to Share

Joyce Evelyn Talley, 86, of Attalla, Alabama, passed away peacefully at home on July 11, 2020.

Mrs. Talley was married for 64 years to Cecil H. Talley, who preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Virginia Hutchins and Marvin Teat.

She is survived by three children, Mark (Pam) Talley, Ginger Talley and Cecilia (Kendall) Roberson; along with seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

