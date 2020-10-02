Or Copy this URL to Share

Joyce Williams, 74, of Ohatchee, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Joyce was preceded in death by her mother, Donnell Harris; father, Louie Stephens; and brother, Tom Harris.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband, Stephen Shows; daughter, Denise (Gene) Ward; son, Tony (Leigh) Williams; grandchildren, Justin (Kelli) Williams, Trey (Heather) Williams, Amanda Ward, Kyla Williams, and Eugene Ward; sister, Glenda Atha; brother, Tim (Tabatha) Harris; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Shows; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She will truly be missed by so many.

