1/1
Joyce Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Williams, 74, of Ohatchee, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
Joyce was preceded in death by her mother, Donnell Harris; father, Louie Stephens; and brother, Tom Harris.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband, Stephen Shows; daughter, Denise (Gene) Ward; son, Tony (Leigh) Williams; grandchildren, Justin (Kelli) Williams, Trey (Heather) Williams, Amanda Ward, Kyla Williams, and Eugene Ward; sister, Glenda Atha; brother, Tim (Tabatha) Harris; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Shows; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She will truly be missed by so many.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Village Chapel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved