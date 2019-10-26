|
|
Celebration of Life services will be at a later date for Joyce Wooten Garmon, 75, of Gadsden, who passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home is announcing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Wayne Garmon; son-in-law, Pete Simpson.
She is survived by her children, Belinda Gray, Bobby (Sandra) Garmon, Penny Simpson, (Mark) Sherry McBurnett; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jerry (Ruth) Wooten and Wayne Wooten; sisters of heart, Faye Bishop and Christeen Bishop; many adopted family and numerous friends.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and Dr. Steven Sanders.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 26, 2019