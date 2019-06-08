|
God called Jualene (Wally) Eula Justinn to her Heavenly home on May 22, 2019. She was born on August 4, 1941, in Jacksonville, FL, to Philip Eugene (Sr.) and Pellie Newton. She married Kyrle ("Red") Harvey Justinn II in August of 1965. After almost 50 years of marriage, he preceded her in death in 2015. Her only sibling, Philip Eugene (Jr.) Newton (Gene), was also called to Heaven before her in January 2019.
A teacher by heart and profession, Wally taught a combination of English, Science, and Creative Writing in Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas, and lastly Fort Worth, Texas, where she retired in 2003 after many years of service. Her former students never left her heart, and she spoke often of how she still thought of lessons for them long after her departure from the classroom. After retirement, she and her husband moved to Southern Illinois, where they opened an antique/variety store called Wally's-On-Walnut. Her customers remember her for always being a smiling face, and her positive demeanor whether rain or shine was a blessing to many. After several years in Illinois, Red and Wally decided they wanted a few acres of land to enjoy for their remaining years. Diligent searching and God's hand led them to a small community called Pollard's Bend in Leesburg, AL. This place became a source of great love, support, and solace for both Red and Wally in their respective final days.
Wally had a longstanding passion for reading. She loved getting lost in a good story, researching articles for personal enrichment, and finding helpful information to share. She also enjoyed gardening, teaching Sunday school, and cooking for the youth at her local church, as well as going to garage sales and her favorite thrift store, Nana's Attic. She thrived on writing "to-do" lists and being able to cross things off, wearing colorful eyeglasses, pendants, and brooches, and made the best cheese grits and chicken and dumplings on either side of the Mississippi River. She was faithful to keep the hummingbirds that visited her fed and enjoyed watching deer and petting her beloved dog, Sue, over a morning cup of coffee.
Most of all, Wally had a servant's heart and it brought her joy to share love and gladness with others. She was a source of fun and laughter and was a great encourager to her family and community, making each person feel like they were truly special to her. She was everyone's biggest fan. She never missed sending family and friends a card on birthdays, holidays, and anniversaries.
Wally leaves behind a legacy of love, including her son, Tom Justin of Dallas, TX; her second son and his wife, Jeremy and Shonna Justin and their children Austin, Dylan, and Braeden; and her daughter, Heather Justin, of Fort Worth, TX. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Sally Every of Greenville, SC, and Trish Newton of Dothan, AL; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews, friends, former students, and her church and community family in Pollard's Bend.
The memorial service for Wally will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Shiloh Baptist Church in Leesburg, AL, followed by a lunch fellowship in the banquet hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her loving memory to Shiloh Baptist Church. Wally's children would like to give a special thanks to Steve Davis, Linda O'Neal, Ginger McDaniel, James Dupree, Linda Foster, Sandi Wolf, Pastor Danny Farley, and all of their extended family in Pollard's Bend for doing so much to touch their Mom's life. She loved you all and they do, too.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 8, 2019