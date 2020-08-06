1/1
Juan Vargas Lopez
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at Crestwood Chapel for Mr. Juan Vargas Lopez, 78, of Gadsden, who died Monday. Father Jose Chacko will officiate. Burial will be in Guadalajara, Mexico. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Juan will be remembered as an honest, hardworking, loving family man. He fought his sickness with all he had till he could fight no more. He was a devout Catholic, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Maria; children, Juan Manuel (Lourdes) Vargas, Martha Vargas, Francisco Vargas, Sussana (Antonio) Herrera, Alfonso (Maria) Vargas, Ana Rosa (Silvano) Infante, Gus (Estrella) Vargas; grandchildren, Julio, Jessica, Joel, Aaron, Saira, Brian, Johnathan, Christin, Angelica, Daniel, Pablo, Jorge, Geovani, Camila, Sebastion, Juan, Adrian, Alex; and a large extended family.
Special thanks to everyone for their support and prayers during this difficult time.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
11:30 - 01:30 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
AUG
7
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
Funeral services provided by
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
