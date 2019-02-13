|
Juanita Arledge Copeland, 82, of Attalla passed away Feb. 11, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at noon Feb. 13, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:30 a.m. until noon.
Burial will be at 1 p.m. Thursday in Crestwood Cemetery.
She attended Etowah High School (Class of 1954). She was preceded in death by her son, Gregory Lee Arledge and his father, Robert E. Arledge; grandfather, Leroy C. Arledge; grandmother, Clovis Evelyn Arledge and grandmother, Orene Vance Arledge; brother, David Lee (Joann) Arledge and grandson, Clay (Claybo) Arledge.
Juanita is survived by her husband, Melvin Copeland; sisters, Linda (Ronald) McCarver and Shirley (Lamar) Haynes; special sisters, Billie Basson; chosen children, Reggie (Lisa) Arledge, Michael (Kim) Copeland and Tammy (Clifford) Oswalt; grandsons, Garrett Copeland, Clint (Jenny) Arledge, Cole (Brelan) Arledge; granddaughter, Destin (Brannon) Ellison; great grandchildren, Bryson and Everly Ellison and Etta Arledge and Thomas Arledge.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clear Creek Methodist Church.
Special thanks to Oasis Hospice and Compassionate Heart.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 13, 2019