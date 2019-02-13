Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
For more information about
Juanita Copeland
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Crestwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Copeland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Arledge Copeland

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Juanita Arledge Copeland Obituary
Juanita Arledge Copeland, 82, of Attalla passed away Feb. 11, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at noon Feb. 13, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:30 a.m. until noon.
Burial will be at 1 p.m. Thursday in Crestwood Cemetery.
She attended Etowah High School (Class of 1954). She was preceded in death by her son, Gregory Lee Arledge and his father, Robert E. Arledge; grandfather, Leroy C. Arledge; grandmother, Clovis Evelyn Arledge and grandmother, Orene Vance Arledge; brother, David Lee (Joann) Arledge and grandson, Clay (Claybo) Arledge.
Juanita is survived by her husband, Melvin Copeland; sisters, Linda (Ronald) McCarver and Shirley (Lamar) Haynes; special sisters, Billie Basson; chosen children, Reggie (Lisa) Arledge, Michael (Kim) Copeland and Tammy (Clifford) Oswalt; grandsons, Garrett Copeland, Clint (Jenny) Arledge, Cole (Brelan) Arledge; granddaughter, Destin (Brannon) Ellison; great grandchildren, Bryson and Everly Ellison and Etta Arledge and Thomas Arledge.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clear Creek Methodist Church.
Special thanks to Oasis Hospice and Compassionate Heart.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.