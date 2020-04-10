|
Juanita B. Horton, 54, Gadsden, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, peacefully.
Juanita leaves to cherish her memories: daughter, Latoria Horton; sons, Donnell Horton, Demetrius Horton of Gadsden, AL; brother, Cedric (Denise) Horton of Clinton, MD; sister, Gwendolyn Booze of Attalla, AL; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Juanita Horton will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the West Gadsden Funeral Home; Rev. Charlie Parker officiating.
Public Viewing: 11-7 Friday at West Gadsden Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home; 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 10, 2020