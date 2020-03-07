Home

Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Juanita Campmire Bradley

Juanita Campmire Bradley Obituary
Funeral Services for Mrs. Juanita Campmire Bradley will be on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Village Chapel in Alabama City. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. with service following at 3 p.m. Family viewing will be at 12:30. The Rev. Jay Stewart will officiate.
Mrs. Bradley was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ray Bradley; daughter, Sheila Bradley; parents, Roy and Eunice Campmire; sisters, Martha (O.M. Jr.) Pearce, Sarah (Claude) Jordan, Peggy (Billy) Gowens; and brothers, Lamar Campmire and Jimmy Campmire.
Mrs. Bradley is survived by her sons, Eddie (Lisa) Bradley, Mark (Vicki) Bradley; six grandchildren, Jamie Bradley, Jeremy (Angelina) Bradley, Holly (Troy) Elliott, Eric (Kim) Bradley, Amber (Terance) Perkey and Alyssa (Torrance) Williams; seven great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; a sister, Ruth (Tom) Garrett; sister-in-law, Judy Campmire; special niece, Eudoxie (Jerry) Eubanks; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Bobby West, Jerry Eubanks, Ronald Hayes, Jim Clouse, Phillip Hodges and Kim Gilbert.
Mrs. Bradley was a member of Dwight Baptist Church for over 60 years.
Special thanks to Mountain Cove Assisted Living, all her sitters, Amedisys Home Health and Hospice, 9th floor nurses and staff at Gadsden Regional Medical Center, and Dr. Warren.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 7, 2020
