Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Visitation
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
12:30 PM
Funeral service
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
Juanita Copeland Campbell

Juanita Copeland Campbell Obituary
Funeral Services for Juanita Copeland Campbell, age 93, of Gadsden, Alabama, will be held at Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel on Thursday, April 4, at 12:30 p.m. She passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, and Rev. Darrell Brown will officiate. Burial will be at Gallant First Baptist Church Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Mrs. Campbell was a native and longtime resident of Etowah County. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. In recent years, she had moved to Baldwin County to be near her son and daughter-in-law. She had retired from Etowah Tax Assessors Office and Etowah Abstract.
Juanita was a very giving person and loved her family; she delighted in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her warm personality would light a room and was contagious to all around her. Even in declining health, she shared her kindness and caregiving nature to those who were there to care for her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Ralph Campbell.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ralph Kent and Sandra Campbell; grandchildren, Christopher Campbell (Christy) and Ashley Renee Campbell; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to the aides, nurses and administrative staff of Robertsdale Healthcare and Rehabilitation for their care for the last 4 and a half years.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the hour of service Thursday.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Campbell family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 3, 2019
