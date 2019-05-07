|
Juanita Henson, 60, of Attalla, passed away May 4, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Red Apple Cemetery in Boaz.
Juanita was preceded in death by the love of her life, David Watts.
She is survived by her sons, Michael and Clifford Stokes; sisters, Trudy Warden, Frances Tims, Dawn Graham; brothers, Bernard Simmons and Charles Howard; 14 grandkids; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Heath Szczepanik, T.J. Graham, Bernard Simmons, Jason Tims, Tyler Graham and Chris Graham.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 7, 2019