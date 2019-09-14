|
Juanita Owens Whisenant, 93, of Rainbow City, Alabama, passed away September 10, 2019, with family at her bedside.
Born July 19, 1926, in Gadsden, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late William E. and Ophelia Owens. She was a dedicated daughter, sister, mother and wife, having faithfully stood by her husband's side for 73 years and 9 months until his death separated them. Her faith in God and sweet anticipation of a Heavenly reunion with the love of her life sustained her since they parted.
Juanita is survived by sons, Walt (Wanda) Whisenant and Galen (Jane) Whisenant; daughters, Phoebe Ausborn and Nita (Jeff) Sanders; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Whisenant; her eldest son, Wayne Whisenant; her parents; and her five siblings.
Juanita's many friends and co-workers will remember her work ethic, organizational skills and attention to detail. Her family will remember her commitment to her home and children, her love of God, and her personal values. Her children will remember the many ways she demonstrated her love for them. She raised her children to be fair, honest, responsible and accountable adults who will be forever grateful to her for passing on that legacy.
As a talented musician, Juanita blessed her church families through the years serving as a pianist and organist since her early teens. In August 2014, she was recognized for her lifetime of service to the Lord as she retired from her position as organist at Riddles Bend Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 15 at Collier-Butler Funeral Home in Gadsden, with burial at Crestwood Cemetery. The Rev. Rodney Prickett will officiate. Visitation will precede the service, and the family will receive visitors between noon and 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 14, 2019