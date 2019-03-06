Home

Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
Juanita "Merle" Parr Upton, 88, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 1, 2019.
Funeral services will be at Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home, Gadsden, AL, on Saturday, March 9, 2019. The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Randy Gunter officiating. Burial will be at Crestwood Memorial Cemetery.
Merle was born in Gadsden, Alabama. She was a graduate of Emma Sansom High School in 1948, where she was a cheerleader, Valentine Sweetheart, and Valedictorian. She loved to travel, play bridge and was a Master Gardener. Merle lived a life of service to others. She was a devoted wife and mother. She left a legacy of faith in Christ alone; she is remembered as a loving Christian to her family, friends, and church family (MeadowBrook Baptist). Her children are proud of how she brought God's glory in how she lived, loved, and raised her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles B. Parr and Lou Ella Ashley Parr; her husband of 50 years, H. Max Upton; her sisters-in-law, Lois Upton DuBois and Marie Upton Evans (Rayford); and her niece, Emily Brasseale Gordon.
She is survived by her sister, Barbara Parr Whitman; four children, Charles Upton, Kay Harlow (Chris), Ellen Doyle (Terry), Bryan Upton (Christi); 12 grandchildren, Hunter Upton (Carly), Tyler Upton, Miller Upton, John Harlow (Ashleigh), Rachel Goodson (Bo), Allison Rhea (Joseph), John Doyle, Max Doyle, Finley Doyle, Luke Doyle, Molly Upton, Claire Upton; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her nieces, Lynne Thomas, Anne Morgan (Wade), Nora Chiara, and Amy Merka (Bill); and nephew, Mark Evans.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MeadowBrook Baptist Church or the .
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 6, 2019
