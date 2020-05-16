Home

Juanita Taylor Obituary
Private services will be held for Juanita Taylor, 68, of Gadsden, who died Thursday, May 14, 2020. Burial will follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Lucille Bloodworth.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, James Taylor; children, Michael Taylor, Keith Taylor and Amy Loftis; grandchildren, Joshua and Jacob Loftis; and a host of extended family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to any favorite church or charity.
The family would like to thank the staff of Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 16, 2020
