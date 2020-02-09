Home

Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
Juanita Watford Biggar


1922 - 2020
Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday at Crestwood Funeral Home for Juanita Watford Biggar, 97, of Gadsden, who passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Bro. Daniel Pope will officiate. Burial will follow in Crestwood Cemetery.
Mrs. Biggar was born on Dec. 12, 1922 in Marianna, Florida. She was a faithful member of East Gadsden United Methodist Church for over 75 years and served her church in many positions. She attended a business college in New Brunswick, Georgia and worked with the Navy during World War II. After marrying and moving to Gadsden, she briefly worked for the Army at Camp Sibert before starting her family. She loved large family get togethers and enjoyed traveling in her later years.
She is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Hubert) Colvin, Pam (Jim) Carroll, and Kathy (Jim) Jones; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.
Mrs. Biggar was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Byron Biggar Jr.; daughter, Bonnie Dewey; sons, Charles Byron Biggar III and Alan Watford Biggar; grandsons, Alan Jones and Hubert Lamar Colvin Jr.; parents, Walter and Laura Dean Watford; and her sister, Virginia Barker.
Pallbearers will be Jim Jones, James Colvin, Charles Colvin, Michael Jones, Dakota Colvin, and Aaron Colvin.
Honorary pallbearers are Jim Carroll, Hubert Colvin, George Dewey, and Jeff Carroll.
Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 9, 2020
