Home

POWERED BY

Services
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Stanford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Whisenant Stanford


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita Whisenant Stanford Obituary
The mother of Mike Stanford and Karen Stanford Nichols passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, after a short fight with Alzheimer's Disease. She was 84.
Juanita Whisenant Stanford was born on October 2, 1935, in Attalla, AL, to Ulysses Herbert Whisenant and Gertie Mae Lambert Whisenant. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Harold E. Stanford; and brothers and sisters, McGee Whisenant, Listeen Whisenant, Sue Reagan, Dean Dixon, Ogalene Whisenant, Imogene Perry, Delia Nelson and Douglas Whisenant.
Juanita was a retired employee of Etowah County Schools and was a longtime active member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and embraced every moment with them.
She is survived by her children, Karen Stanford Nichols (Tim) and Mike Stanford (Darlene); grandchildren, Jason Stanford, Matt Nichols (Beka), Katie Stanford Dooley (Patrick) and Alison Nichols; great-grandchildren, Natalie and Colton Stanford, Micah and Lydia Nichols, and Ella Kate and Luke Dooley. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Village Chapel Funeral Home. Please join us as we celebrate her life from noon until the time of service. Brother Sammy O'Dell will be officiating. Burial will follow at Duck Springs Cemetery, Attalla, AL.
Active pallbearers will be Jason Stanford, Matt Nichols, Patrick Dooley, Barry Nelson, Randall Whisenant and Tim Nichols. Honorary pallbearers are Colton Stanford and Luke Dooley.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Building Fund c/o Charlotte Baty, 696 Leeth Gap Road, Attalla, AL 35954.
The family wishes to thank the Renaissance Marquis/The Harbor and Pruitt Hospice for their compassionate care of Juanita during her sickness.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -