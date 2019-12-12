|
|
The mother of Mike Stanford and Karen Stanford Nichols passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, after a short fight with Alzheimer's Disease. She was 84.
Juanita Whisenant Stanford was born on October 2, 1935, in Attalla, AL, to Ulysses Herbert Whisenant and Gertie Mae Lambert Whisenant. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Harold E. Stanford; and brothers and sisters, McGee Whisenant, Listeen Whisenant, Sue Reagan, Dean Dixon, Ogalene Whisenant, Imogene Perry, Delia Nelson and Douglas Whisenant.
Juanita was a retired employee of Etowah County Schools and was a longtime active member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and embraced every moment with them.
She is survived by her children, Karen Stanford Nichols (Tim) and Mike Stanford (Darlene); grandchildren, Jason Stanford, Matt Nichols (Beka), Katie Stanford Dooley (Patrick) and Alison Nichols; great-grandchildren, Natalie and Colton Stanford, Micah and Lydia Nichols, and Ella Kate and Luke Dooley. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Village Chapel Funeral Home. Please join us as we celebrate her life from noon until the time of service. Brother Sammy O'Dell will be officiating. Burial will follow at Duck Springs Cemetery, Attalla, AL.
Active pallbearers will be Jason Stanford, Matt Nichols, Patrick Dooley, Barry Nelson, Randall Whisenant and Tim Nichols. Honorary pallbearers are Colton Stanford and Luke Dooley.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Building Fund c/o Charlotte Baty, 696 Leeth Gap Road, Attalla, AL 35954.
The family wishes to thank the Renaissance Marquis/The Harbor and Pruitt Hospice for their compassionate care of Juanita during her sickness.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 12, 2019