More Obituaries for Judith 'Judy' Kilgore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith 'Judy' Carolyn (Young) Kilgore

Judith 'Judy' Carolyn (Young) Kilgore Obituary
In Loving Memory of Our Mother Judy Kilgore
Judith "Judy" Carolyn Young Kilgore, 70, passed away on August 13, 2019, at McGuffey Healthcare, Gadsden.
She was born to the late Virgil and Evelyn (Sherrell) Young on April 21, 1949, in Gadsden, where she was a lifelong resident.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kristin Kilgore Abernathy; and sister, Merle Young Taylor.
She is survived by her daughter, Nicole (John) Pinson; son, Wesley Kilgore; sister, Loretta (Craig) Jordan; grandchildren, Nathaniel Pinson, Blake (Alexa) Jenkins and Anna Jenkins; great-granddaughter, Evelyn Jenkins; niece, Hunter Jordan; and nephews, Steve Jordan, Michael Taylor and Jason Taylor.
She attended Gadsden State Junior College and Jacksonville State University with a major in English. Mom was an avid reader and loved Shakespeare.
Her ashes will be held in a niche in the Columbaria at Crestwood Cemetery, Gadsden.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 26, 2019
